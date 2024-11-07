Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 94,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64,212 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

