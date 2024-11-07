ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,158,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,564 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

