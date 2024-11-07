Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 69.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.30 ($0.90) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
ABF stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,158.50 ($28.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.07).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,164 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,389 ($31.10) per share, with a total value of £99,477.96 ($129,494.87). 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABF
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Sono-Tek’s $2M Buyback: A Buying Opportunity in Clean Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.