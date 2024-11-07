Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 69.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.30 ($0.90) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,158.50 ($28.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.07).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,164 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,389 ($31.10) per share, with a total value of £99,477.96 ($129,494.87). 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Associated British Foods to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,290 ($29.81) to GBX 2,190 ($28.51) in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

