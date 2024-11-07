Avalanche Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $27.15 or 0.00036106 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and $626.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,205,529 coins and its circulating supply is 407,202,429 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

