Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

AVUS stock opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

