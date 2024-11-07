Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Avantor by 42.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 309,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

