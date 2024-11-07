Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

