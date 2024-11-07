Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.