Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

