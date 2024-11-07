Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

