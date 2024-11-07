Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $62.89 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

