B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.20. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,138,023 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

