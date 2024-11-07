B. Riley Forecasts MSA Safety’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.44 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSA. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

MSA stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.62. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $157.34 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 33.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

