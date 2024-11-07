B. Riley Lowers Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $194.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Shares of FN stock opened at $246.72 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,690. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 468.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

