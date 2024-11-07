Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $56.33 or 0.00074904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $194.02 million and approximately $49.22 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,499.81 or 1.00401811 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75,335.99 or 1.00183949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,621 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,784.39069402 with 3,444,625.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 51.45427142 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $39,177,676.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.