Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

