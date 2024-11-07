Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

