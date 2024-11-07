Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Barloworld Stock Up 9.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

