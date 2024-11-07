Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $142.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $128.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $783,392 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.