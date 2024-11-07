Baugh & Associates LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of VUG opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $281.48 and a 52-week high of $400.28.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
