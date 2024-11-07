Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 790 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 0.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Kenvue by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 198,607 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

