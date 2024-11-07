Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 3.0 %

BATS KAPR opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.