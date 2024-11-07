Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $137.74 and a one year high of $196.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

