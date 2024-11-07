Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $101.59 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

