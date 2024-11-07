Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

