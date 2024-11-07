Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $286.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.56 and a 12-month high of $286.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.93 and its 200 day moving average is $264.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

