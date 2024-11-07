Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.