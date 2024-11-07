Beldex (BDX) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $522.78 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.08 or 0.03763748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00012481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,929,011,744 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,311,744 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

