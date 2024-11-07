Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.