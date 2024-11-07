Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Bengal Energy Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.19.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

