BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 18.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was up 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 440,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 775,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 222.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 572,396 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 203,785 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 89.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 267,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

