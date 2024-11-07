Binance Staked SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $441.84 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $441.84 million and $16.93 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be purchased for about $188.71 or 0.00250958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,499.81 or 1.00401811 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75,335.99 or 1.00183949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 2,341,326 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 2,261,543.31469348. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 187.62385234 USD and is up 15.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,165,844.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

