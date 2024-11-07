Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,594.90 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $18,594.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00005921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 715.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,742.58 or 0.37996888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

