Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

