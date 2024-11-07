Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,280,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.