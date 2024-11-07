Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $831,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $505.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $369.05 and a 12 month high of $506.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

