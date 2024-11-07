Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %
AT&T stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.