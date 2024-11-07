Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.