Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.