BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $593.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $594.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

