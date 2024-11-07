BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

Shares of KLAC opened at $669.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $498.57 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $735.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

