BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $437.28 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $338.77 and a fifty-two week high of $437.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.