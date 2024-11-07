BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.