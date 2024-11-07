Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.28.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,861. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$64.40 and a 1-year high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.83.

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.