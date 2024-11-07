Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.41). 826,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 439,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £556.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9,250.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

