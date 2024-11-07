Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 106.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $5,001.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,199.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,914.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,963.75 and a one year high of $5,060.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

