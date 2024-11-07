Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 750,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,371 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.