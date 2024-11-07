Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

Braemar Plc (LON:BMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.60) on Thursday. Braemar has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.64 ($4.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,153.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) target price on shares of Braemar in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

