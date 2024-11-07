Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,182 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,182 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $18,986,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 70,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

