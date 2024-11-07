Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 66,962 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,729,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 9.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $87,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

